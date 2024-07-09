North Queensland Register
Home/News

Two men die in truck collision

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated July 10 2024 - 9:27am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men died in a two-vehicle crash overnight.
Two men died in a two-vehicle crash overnight.

TWO men died in a two vehicle crash at Coorumba on July 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.