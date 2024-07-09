Two men die in truck collision

TWO men died in a two vehicle crash at Coorumba on July 9.
Queensland Police Services stated that at 10.20pm, a sedan was travelling west on the Palmerston Highway when it collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The male driver of the sedan and his male passenger died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, aged in his 60s, was transported to Innisfail Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway remains closed to motorists whilst Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.
According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads' weekly report, there have been 133 fatal crashes and 147 fatalities on Queensland roads as of July 7.
