North Queensland Register
Home/News

Permaculture paradise gives corporate magnate new lease on life

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
July 14 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mt Jukes Eco Retreat combines organic farming practices, permaculture, yoga, meditation and self-awareness to help guests become their ultimate ideal of health. Picture by Steph Allen
Mt Jukes Eco Retreat combines organic farming practices, permaculture, yoga, meditation and self-awareness to help guests become their ultimate ideal of health. Picture by Steph Allen

NESTLED in the shadow of Mount Jukes, Australia's first fully-sustainable, off-the-grid retreat is changing the way Mackay residents live - starting with their stomachs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.