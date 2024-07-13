Permaculture paradise gives corporate magnate new lease on life

NESTLED in the shadow of Mount Jukes, Australia's first fully-sustainable, off-the-grid retreat is changing the way Mackay residents live - starting with their stomachs.
Mackay born-and-bred David Deakin, 59, has had many different lives - owning a retail surf shop, a gymnasium, a cafe, a finance business, property development, insurance and a yoga studio.
But when he tragically lost his brother in a driving accident, he decided to take on a new venture at 42 - heading to the Chang Hai in Thailand, India and Bali where he learned a new way of life from world-class teachers.
"That's where my journey changed," Mr Deakin said.
"I didn't want to be the person I'd formed through my business life."
Mr Deakin returned home a qualified yoga teacher, mediator, Ayurveda coach and certifications in NLP and permaculture.
After finding a block of land at Mount Jukes in 2018, he settled down roots and began his new life off-the-grid, his new home fully powered by solar batteries, a back-up generator and 40,000 litres of stored tank water.
While wanting to share the eastern philosophies and lifestyle that had helped him feel younger, more limber and happier than he had before in his life, he also wanted to encapsulate the very things from his childhood that had been lost through the generations.
Community and health - starting with locally grown, seasonable produce.
"I remember how amazing [fruit] was and how good doesn't taste like that anymore," Mr Deakin said.
He now has nearly 400 trees of over 50 different fruit varieties, including mango, Brazilian cherry, moringa, cinnamon trees, sapote, jackfruit and two vegetable gardens, as well as the odd free-range chicken egg.
Two years ago he began opening his slice of paradise to the world, operating half or full-day retreats, private group bookings, lodging for volunteers or his signature six-day, five-night 'life changing retreat'.
The retreats include lineage-based yoga, science-based meditation, sound healing and educational workshops, silent retreats and healing retreats.
"I talk about the food and why we eat the food we eat and not just where it comes from but what its doing for us physically and mentally, emotionally," he said.
He is also working on a book for guests, detailing the nutritional benefits of the fruit from each tree on the property.
"We grow as much of our own food as we can [for meals] with what's in season, which is most now," he said.
"I'd like to create a community garden ... people can come, be in a space they want to be in and do something where they're contributing back to a bigger thing."
As the retreat grows, Mr Deakin also plans to donate excess produce to women's and homeless shelters.
"Everything for me starts with food. The gut is the epicentre for everything that happens in the body ... the rest is very complex because we're very complex beings all heading in different directions," he said.
"It doesn't matter if its the mind, physical body, emotional body ... what we put in the gut is fuelling everything else. That seems to be a science now ... but for me it's ultimate common sense and I think we've lost that reality along the way with that relationship with food."
The retreat is an immersion into a natural and sustainable way of life and teaches guests to be mindful with little reminders about their impact on the environment, including bidets in the toilets to eliminate excess toilet paper use.
"We are very much an educational base for sustainability with the way we live, how we operate," Mr Deakin said.
"Like our worm farm which we use as a soil component to put it back in as compost and use the liquid as a fertiliser."
When people attend the retreats, Mr Deakin helps them understand a different and more holistic relationship with food, focusing on the nutritional benefits and more organic farming.
When guests leave, he often photographs them to show the evident differences in their appearance.
"The most common things people say is 'I feel calm' and "I feel centred'," he said.
There is no coffee, alcohol or other external stimulants including mobile phone use are discouraged for those wanting to get the ultimate benefits from the retreat.
"The first thing you put in your gut is the most important thing ... it's the first thing you absorb into your body and the first thing a lot of people do is drink a coffee and pick up their phone," Mr Deakin said.
The retreat's slogan; 'Where nature, sustainability and well-being thrive' are indicative of his mission to create a sustainable permaculture destination where guests can "connect with the land, nourish their bodies and find inner peace through yoga, meditation and knowledge".
"To really go down this path, it's years and years of living. But when you know how to feel amazing why do you want to feel otherwise?"
