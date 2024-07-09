North Queensland Register
Home/News

CopperString sod turning start of exciting future for north west

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 9 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland government Minister Scott Stewart and Cameron Dick with Premier Steven Miles, Aaron Harper, and Energy Minister Mick de Brenni. Picture supplied.
Queensland government Minister Scott Stewart and Cameron Dick with Premier Steven Miles, Aaron Harper, and Energy Minister Mick de Brenni. Picture supplied.

The north western community of Hughenden took centre stage on Queensland's regional development stage on Tuesday when Premier Steven Miles and a number of his ministers were in town to mark the start of construction on Powerlink Queensland's $5b CopperString 2032 project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.