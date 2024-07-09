Govies' Muster brings station night life to Alice Springs | PHOTOS

The annual Govies' Muster celebrated its 25th year of bringing together families and people from throughout central Australia.
Held last Friday night of the Alice Springs Show, the fundraiser event helps raise money to support the School of the Air.
The event was first held in 1998, as a way to provide a family-friendly environment for people to catch up and socialise while in town for the show.
In the time since, it has only been not held once - in 2020.
As part of the fundraiser, there was a raffle as well as auctions.
Donated packages, offering holidays, home improvement and more were on offer.
Also up for bid was a chance for a drink and a dance with some of the governesses under the auspices of Govie Wants a Husband.
Many of the governesses out on territories said this event was one of several opportunities for them to get together with people in similar situations to them.
