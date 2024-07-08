Strategic Tablelands road link gets sealing green light

After many years of lobbying, a $3.1 million tender has been awarded that should guarantee the full length of the Ootann Road will be able to be sealed.
The 95-kilometre road, which provides the only triple road train access into the upper Gulf and lower Peninsula, links up to the Hann Highway for an alternate route out of the Atherton Tableland when natural disasters are occurring.
Mareeba and Tablelands councillors have pushed the case for its sealing on many occasions, including when then-federal Assistant Minister for Roads and Transport Scott Buchholz visited in November 2020.
At the time, Mareeba Shire mayor Angela Toppin described it as an imperative link that connected industry in northern Australia with southern markets.
"As Australia's third largest fruit producer and a producer of off-season temperate zone produce, there is a need for large volumes of freight to move from the region to southern and overseas markets," she said.
The $3,130,581.36 tender for the sealing work, awarded to Gunther Civil Pty Ltd, was approved at a recent Tablelands Regional council meeting.
Mayor Rod Marti said the road was a strategic freight corridor that connected northern Australia with key markets in the south, supporting the growth and prosperity of a range of local businesses including in agriculture, mining and tourism.
"The work on this key freight route builds on previous upgrades by the Northern Australia Beef Roads program and will improve safety, reduce travel times and keep communities connected year-round," he said.
"It's particularly pleasing that the Australian and Queensland governments have contributed 85 per cent of the upgrade of the road under the Roads of Strategic Importance Initiative and Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.
"This partnership, which includes Mareeba Shire Council, will ensure the full length of Ootann Road will eventually be sealed, providing a year-round weather resistant route."
The remainder of the funding comes from the Tablelands council.
