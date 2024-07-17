Brightly farm gets smart about water use for sustainable sugarcane

Through conscious management decisions, canegrower Andrew Vassallo, Brightly has been able to improve his productivity, decrease his labour and improve the water quality coming off his farm. Picture supplied

IT'S all about water for Andrew Vassallo.

Well, almost all about water.

When it comes to sugarcane production, soil is pretty important as well.

The Mackay-region canegrower has earned a reputation for his sustainable land management practices which stretch back more than a decade.

The third-generation grower farms 125 hectares of cane with his wife Terese at Brightly, about 40 kilometres west of Mackay, with cane being sent to the Marian Mill.

They bought the property in 1993 in partnership with his father Emanuel.

They have since bought out and taken over his father's share of the farm.



The farm sits near a seasonal stream that feeds into Sandy Creek.

They have adopted controlled traffic and zonal cultivation for minimal soil disturbance, which in turn provides better soil moisture retention. Irrigation water is not getting any cheaper, according to Mr Vassallo.

"It's just trying to get bang for your buck. The idea of applying water whenever; I just didn't think that was right. So I'm trying a few things, like trying to manage soil moisture and cane growth," he said.

The farm is classified as supplementary irrigation and has a limited allocation because it is located at the top end of the Eton Irrigation Scheme, feeding off Kinchant Dam.



New gear



Through conscious management decisions, Mr Vassallo has been able to improve his farm productivity, decrease his labour on-farm and also improve the water quality coming off his farm.

This has meant some considerable investment in equipment. One of the major pieces of gear has been the installation of a centre-pivot irrigator.



A Sustainability Loan through the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) was used to help purchase the irrigator.

Andrew Vassallo takes an interest in measuring the water run-off from his property and sharing information with fellow growers. Picture supplied

Mr Vassallo said it presented more control, flexibility and uniformity over his irrigation.

This control means water can be applied at the required rate in the first irrigation cycle as opposed to watering to saturation point, which results in run-off.

He said it really came down to how a farm is set up for irrigation.

"I mean, it's all well and good to have all these things in place but unless you've got the capital and infrastructure to actually implement these things, it's very hard," he said.

Mr Vassallo said he was fortunate to be in a position to have the required set-up in order to make the most of his water. That interest in squeezing the most from every drop extends back a decade with Mr Vassallo using moisture probes to make better decisions about when to irrigate and how much water to apply.

"So I can apply what I want, when I want and have more control over it," he said.

Not content to simply believe he was making the correct decisions, Mr Vassallo engaged third-party assessments including a tailored whole-of-farm pesticide management plan and spray equipment assessments, upgrades and calibrations.

The pesticide management plan assessed his farm's suitability for certain chemicals with regards to soil type, slope and distance to waterways and sensitive areas.

This went down into a detailed level, such as which spray nozzles to use, and swap to, according to the product being applied, in order to maximise effectiveness and reduce wastage.

He is also using lower risk, "lighter" chemicals at the end of the season when a rainfall event is expected to ensure limited chemical loss and environmental impacts.



Cover cropping



The Vassallo farm hosted a Sugar Research Australia (SRA) multi-species fallow trial a few years ago.

The farm has continually rotated sugarcane with cover crops such as sorghum, cowpea, soybean, sunflower and some multi-species crops to improve soil health.

One of the more recent introductions has been sunn hemp.

While the nitrogen input was welcome, Mr Vassallo said the crop's addition of biomass into the soil was the biggest bonus.

"We had really good results with it so I might try that again this year with some other stuff, like soybean or lablab or cowpea," he said.

Apart from the sugarcane, Mr Vassallo also runs a herd of about 50 Droughtmaster cattle.



Once the cane is harvested, and the soil conditions are right, the cattle are brought in to graze on the paddock for about two weeks, adding valuable manure and organic content to the soil.

Mr Vassallo said he'd be interested in putting the cattle onto the fallow ground with the cover crops with the dual purpose of fattening and boosting the soil health.



An information flow



Mr Vassallo is a big fan of sharing information.

He has participated in several water quality projects over the years including the Sandy Creek Project which was funded by Queensland Government's Reef Water Quality Program.

This came about due to a group of growers asking for assistance to identify and better understand pesticide losses from their farms.

Mr Vassallo has been an ongoing member of the Central Queensland Soil Health Systems, as well as being Best Management Practice accredited.

Keeping across the information doesn't mean Mr Vassallo is locked away in the office for hours hauling through paperwork.

He has adopted the Agtrix Farming web-based program to record data and assist with management decisions.

These forward-thinking approaches have not gone unnoticed.



Last year Mr Vassallo won the Canegrowers Mackay Sustainable Management Practices Award at the Mackay Sugar Productivity Awards.

"The last 20 years I've always played around with different stuff and irrigation practices and I'm trying to refine it in different ways of measuring moisture," Mr Vassallo said.

At its height, the Sandy Creek Project prompted shed meetings between participating growers to compare notes.

"It was good. Everyone stood around and had a beer and discussed what everyone was doing," Mr Vassallo said.

"We all play a part and I'm just trying to play my part.

"If I've got nutrient and chemical leaving my farm, well we don't want that happening. You're just wasting money then aren't you, really."



