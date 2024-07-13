Grants aim to improve technology uptake

eastAUSmilk has been successful in securing funding through the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to improve technology uptake on the dairy farm.
The first round of grants for the Dairy Farmers Technology Uptake Program has closed, offering 25 per cent of total tech cost up to a maximum of $15,000 ex GST, per dairy business.
There are two parts to the program, multiple information and training workshops in each dairying region, and provision of financial assistance for technology uptake.
The program aims to increase knowledge and adoption of technology to improve labour efficiencies as well as cow health, welfare and fertility.
The dates for workshops and training sessions will be announced soon, however if there is a particular technology you are interested in and want to learn more about, please get in touch.
Grants available to eligible dairy farmers in Queensland which includes eligible items such as:
Businesses in general are struggling with labour shortages with those located in rural or regional areas facing bigger challenges due to lack of population density and accessibility.
Mechanisation or technology investments on farm look to not only improve labour efficiencies, resulting in less time demanded per job, but also improve decision making and enhance business planning.
The addition of technology on farm can provide extra benefits which includes improved herd health management and monitoring.
Automated calf feeders, for example, reduce labour and improve overall welfare for the calf, with the option to tailor feeding rates per calf but also maintaining optimal hygiene of the equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.