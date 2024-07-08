North Queensland Register
Home/News

Belmont Red/Simmies win at Malanda show

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
July 8 2024 - 6:00pm
Doug Cross presents Bill Tranter the most successful exhibitor award while Andrew English presents the Andrew English Memorial Trophy at the prime cattle judging at the Malanda show. Picture supplied.
Malanda district cattleman and respected veterinarian Dr Bill Tranter has plenty of reasons to smile after being named the most successful exhibitor in prime cattle competition at the Malanda show.

Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

