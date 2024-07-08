Belmont Red/Simmies win at Malanda show

Malanda district cattleman and respected veterinarian Dr Bill Tranter has plenty of reasons to smile after being named the most successful exhibitor in prime cattle competition at the Malanda show.
Dr Tranter who has been exhibiting at the event for the past 20 years exhibited 21 Belmont Red/Simmental cross cattle in every class.
Major wins included champion pen of three butchers bullocks, reserve champion pen of three butchers heifers, champion pen of three bullocks and the reserve champion female of show.
He said to win was an honour as the event is very competitive.
All cattle were sired from bulls bought from Seifert Belmont Reds.
He said the wet weather over the past six months made it a bit tougher to present cattle due to little sunlight and pasture not growing very well.
"Here at Bundurra we usually get very dry from July to Christmas and usually have to irrigate the pasture, however, no this year," Dr Tranter said.
Judge Peter Chielsa, Palm Creek Brahmans, Ingham, was impressed with the 97 head put forward for competition.
"It was a very good line of cattle, with a good mix of Brahmans, Euros, and British breed cattle.
"It certainly took a while to deliberate over each of the entries," Mr Chielsa said.
"My most successful exhibitor, Bill Tranter, showed good functional cattle, with adequate bone and good fat distribution through their carcases."
Mr Chielsa said he was also impressed with the line of Brangus cattle exhibited by the Godfrey family, who were awarded the champion female and champion bullock of the show.
Malanda Show prime cattle committee chief steward Colleen McLucas said the entry numbers were very similar to previous years.
"We have a variety of the difference breeds, some very generous sponsors, and there was more than $5500 in prize money.
Champion pen of three butchers heifers -The Godfrey family; reserve champion pen of three butchers heifers - W A Tranter; champion pen of three butchers bullocks - W A Tranter; reserve champion pen of three butchers bullocks - J D Nasser; champion pen of three bullocks - W A Tranter; reserve champion pen of three bullocks - K T Lucey; champion female of show - The Godfrey family; reserve champion female of show - W A Tranter; champion bullock of show - The Godfrey family; reserve champion bullock of show - K T Lucey.
