North Queensland Register
Home/News

Barron or Bribie - FNQ election battle lines being drawn

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 8 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the Barron River bridge. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads
An aerial view of the Barron River bridge. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads

As the Queensland election countdown gathers place, the ageing Barron River bridge on the Kennedy Highway at Kuranda in Far North Queensland has become a focal point for conservative parties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.