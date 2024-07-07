Knife-wielding man shot dead in Townsville police confrontation

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead by police in a dramatic confrontation.
It is alleged the man, a 46-year-old from Cranbrook, attended the Kirwan Police Station at 10pm on Saturday and threatened officers with a knife.
He was shot by police and died a short time later.
Ethical Standards Command will investigate the incident with oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.
Police are expected to brief the media in Townsville at midday today (July 7, 2024).
Australian Associated Press
