North Queensland Register
Home/News

Taking Iceman to the Outback pays off in Alice Springs bull sale

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
July 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A son of $225,000 bull Texas Iceman R725 has topped the bidding at the Alice Springs, NT, Show bull sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.