Govt funding needed to follow NT buffel grass weed declaration

Central Australian pastoralist Nicole Hayes says the news declaring buffel grass as a weed with the Northern Territory was expected but still lacking in details.
The NT government made the announcement this week, under the Weeds Management Act 2001, following years of discussion.
SA had already declared it a weed in 2015.
Ms Hayes, who runs Undoolya, Alice Springs, NT, and was in a technical working group on the grass, said it was still unknown what classification buffel grass would have - from a goal for control through to required eradication.
The classification will dictate how much impact this declaration will have on their lives.
But she said the example of SA showed it was not an easy feat to control buffel grass.
A buffel grass management strategy, through to 2030, was released at the start of July, with NT Environment, Climate Change and Water Security Minister Kate Worden saying this would provide a pathway forward for the Territory "and most importantly central Australia" to reduce its impact.
The Buffel Grass Management Strategy 2024-2030 also acknowledged difficulties in control.
A formal weed risk assessment in 2022 scored buffel grass as having a very high impact but having a low "feasibility of control".
Ms Hayes said while buffel grass had been in the NT for a number of years, it did not really "take off" until 2020.
"Until that time we had rabbits doing a good job controlling it," she said.
"The other reason we're probably seeing it get out of hand is a lot of pastoral leases have been left open.
"Cattle do a good job of managing it."
She said buffel grass had an important place in cattle operations in Central Australia, where it was particularly useful during drought for soil stabilisation and feed.
"Probably seven out of 10 years it helps get us through," she said.
Ms Hayes said managing buffel grass as a weed was going to be an expensive exercise, which could not solely fall on pastoralists.
But she questioned where that money would come from.
"No way anyone can afford to do it, and the government likely won't be able to do it on their own land," she said.
"That's what SA found."
Ms Hayes said while different management strategies were being considered, it was important biological control was not included.
"It's so closely related to native grasses and other grasses," she said.
"We need to be careful about any biological control talk."
Pastoralists have also raised concerns about any potential chemical use in control, with a number of the Central Australian operations declared organic.
The Invasives Species Council has welcomed the announcement.
'This is a huge win that follows years of relentless campaigning by local Indigenous groups, environment groups and tourism operators who are alarmed at the spread of this highly flammable weed,' Invasive Species Council conservation and biosecurity analyst Lyall Grieve said.
'Buffel grass is undeniably one of the most severe invasive threats to the environment and culture of Central and Northern Australia.
'As buffel grass spreads, it pushes out native grasses, starves our wildlife and drives more extreme fires.'
Mr Grieve agreed with Ms Hayes that any action on buffel grass would require serious funding from the government for on-ground action.
"The NT government is spending $750,000 managing buffel grass this year and this is a good start but it must be backed up with increased and longer term funding," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.