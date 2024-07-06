North Queensland Register
Wilmar worker to referee on the world stage

July 7 2024 - 6:00am
Michael Littlefield and his referee's whistle are off to England this month for the 2024 Touch World Cup. Picture by Wilmar Sugar & Renewables
A WILMAR Sugar and Renewables staffer is off to England next week to referee the world's best touch football players.

