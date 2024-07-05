The great Qld divide leaves north behind

SIX years ago, a touring advocate rolled into my old news room in Rockhampton with a campaign spanning across the state.
His rig was emblazoned with signs crying out for the separation of Queensland - splitting south east Queensland and North Queensland above the Tropic of Capricorn.
His reasons behind the division were simple, it was a resolution to what he saw as an ongoing lack of support for the north, while the southern corner continued to be spoilt for choice when it came to educational, sporting and career opportunities.
Even now, billions are being pooled into the south east for projects like the Cross River Rail, Brisbane Metro and the 2032 Olympic Games, while further north, tax-paying residents are skirting across pothole riddled roads and making do with subpar infrastructure.
At the 2024 ICPA conference, I heard how many remote northern schools are being left behind when it comes to government funding. The Valkyrie State School had long advocated the Department of Education for toilet facilities with ramp access and shower and laundry facilities. One teacher said they had no choice but to hose down a child who had soiled themselves.
In May, Robbie Katter moved a motion in state parliament to split Queensland - with a notion that it was better for the separate divisions to stand alone rather than the north to continue to be neglected by south east power brokers.
It's not the first time the Katter Australian Party leader has advocated for the split. Six years ago he moved a similar motion which involved a $250,000 feasibility study.
Mr Katter claimed regional areas not only lacked basic infrastructure but were left in the dark when natural disasters, such as Tropical Cyclones, droughts and flooding, shut off northerners from supplies.
Since the federation of Australia in 1901, there have been five motions moved in state parliament for northern voters to be given a voice via a referendum. Since 2010, two parliamentary petitions were also tabled. But each time, they were knocked back.
In 1898, an amendment to the constitution gave Queensland parliament the right to appoint senators on a regional basis but after the state failed to jump at the opportunity, Bob Hawke removed it in 1983.
The disparity is palpable. The north sees longer hospital waiting times, less access to surgery, more ambulance ramping and poorer telecommunication service.
Northern life expectancy is two years less than the south east due to our region's higher Indigenous population and less access to specialised health care and geriatric care.
Then we look at the energy debate. The Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro dam will be an energy pool for the south east, while the residents of the wider Eungella region deal with the negative impacts on their endemic species, land, water ways and lifestyles.
In 2022, North Queensland State Alliance management committee member Rachael Coco said while sixty per cent of the country's rainfall fell above the Tropic, only five per cent of our major dams were in the area.
"The mining royalties collected disproportionately from our region pay for roads to be built in Brisbane," Ms Coco said.
"Our stamp duty is amassed by the only state government in Australia with no upper house and our GST is paid to the commonwealth, only to be distributed back to the same government where it is spent at the discretion of politicians with south-east-centric priorities - with zero oversight."
