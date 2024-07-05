North Queensland Register
Home/News

The great Qld divide leaves north behind

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
July 6 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Queenslanders continue to campaign for the separation of the north from the south east corner. Picture by ACM
North Queenslanders continue to campaign for the separation of the north from the south east corner. Picture by ACM

SIX years ago, a touring advocate rolled into my old news room in Rockhampton with a campaign spanning across the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.