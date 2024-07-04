North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Technicality' bites controversial croc control laws

By Savannah Meacham
July 5 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A push to make crocodile hunting legal in Queensland has been ruled out due to a technicality. (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)
A push to make crocodile hunting legal in Queensland has been ruled out due to a technicality. (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)

A move toward crocodile hunting and big game tourism in Queensland has been snapped shut by a "technicality", backbenchers say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.