Goat on the menu: Pioneer Valley cafe helps save breed

BRINGING Colonial Percy Island goats back from the brink of extinction, three women from the Pioneer Valley have teamed up to support the future of the breed through genetics and delicious local dining.
Chef Katrina Drew began introducing the lean meat into her menu at The Gift Shed Cafe, Finch Hatton, last year, developing recipes from cuisines that utilise the world's most popular meat.
"Goat meat is one of the biggest meat industries ... in the world," Ms Drew said.
"I thought it would be nice to showcase that particular breed."
Ms Drew came up with the idea on the back of her mother, Louise Drew and friend Diana Barfield's efforts to save the breed from government culling programs.
Developing the lean, versatile, "mellow" tasting meat for commercial viability is one way to help protect the species, Ms Drew said.
"Then you can sell them as pets or as meat as well," she said.
"We use all different cuts so nothing is wasted."
The menu is influenced by seasonal produce, with goat sausage sandwiches and Ethopian-inspired curries both popular dishes.
"The cafe is 90 per cent local ingredients. There's not much on [the menu] that's not local or locally made within a 100km radius," she said.
"Or people who've got a surplus will drop off [produce] and we turn it into something else."
The goats are taken by Mrs Drew to an abattoir at Kuttabul, limiting freight pressures and stress on the animals who "live a life of luxury" at their Pioneer Valley properties.
After Mrs Drew and Ms Barfield, who both began with dairy goat studs, heard about the state government's plans to cull Percy Island goats, they sourced 24 goats from Middle Percy Island.
"It was a joint effort. It was an ethical thing to do to try and save these animals," Mrs Drew said.
"We didn't sell any for a long time because we were trying to preserve the genetic gene pool."
They have now begun selling to other breeders, including one breeder in Brisbane who was sent some "show quality" kids for hand-rearing.
Percy Island caretaker Kate Radcliffe supplied the women with the goats 10 years ago, splitting up the colours between them (Mrs Drew taking the blacks and greys and Ms Barfield taking the browns and creams).
After a two-year process, DNA testing in the Netherlands confirmed Percy Island goats had evolved over 150-plus years so significantly that they are now registered as their own breed.
Mrs Drew said the Percy Island goats, despite their miniature stature, have high meat yield and can produce up to two litres of milk each day.
The Marian mill operator, first began herding dairy goats 40 years ago when her children developed lactose
Her Finch Hatton herd of 12 has now grown to 80 and Ms Barfield's Pleystowe herd is sitting at 40.
They swap the goats over between properties to help with breeding, worm cycles and grazing management.
"We've been criss-crossing and mating [with five bucks] and seeing what results we get [for dairy potential]," Mrs Drew said.
She showed her goats for the time time at Clermont Show last year - blowing away judge Tom Burns with the breed's dairy production and structure.
Mrs Drew and Ms Barfield will take a show team back to Clermont this year to help further showcase the breed.
"I've had dairy, fleece and bore goats over 40 years ... and I found these more worm resistant and more suited to our environment," she said.
They also plan to venture to the island upon lining up someone with a boat and licence for a tranquilliser gun to harvest a group of kids for more gene-pool variability.
"Like any extinct, native animal, we need to save them for their genetics and gene pool so you have a healthier breed down the track," Mrs Drew said.
"It's a shame to cull animals when they're perfectly adapted to the environment ... and they've evolved to such strong, healthy animals with high fertility."
Mrs Drew said an accidental mating saw a three-month old kid out at eight months, producing two 715 gram kids which all thrived.
The mishap provided Mrs Drew with a key insight into the high fertility, pleasant temperament and adaptability of the breed, as well as its uniqueness; cycling all year round.
Mrs Drew said the breed's commercial viability, weed management and lack of threat to any other fauna or Flora meant the idea of culling was "ridiculous".
"South Percy Island had bush fires because the goats were removed ... [and] they had kept the herbage down. They're an asset to the island," she said.
Ms Barfield said it was up to governments and the "stroke of a pen" to classify an animal as native instead of feral.
In 1874, 14 goats were placed on the island, 130km south east of Mackay, to provide food sources to shipwreck survivors.
"The term 'feral' was coined in early settlement due to stray animals eating people's vegetables, so they could shoot the goats legally," she said.
"DNA testing proves their own genetic makeup has evolved over isolation ... [so] why can't they be considered native?"
Ms Barfield said the introduction of kangaroos and wallabies on the island in the 1970s had caused more harm than the goats.
"It seems to be a paperwork war determining the fate of these animals on Middle Percy Island," she said.
"They're shot by helicopter shooters and left to rot and die on the island. Kate said it's a stinking, rotten mess and it brings crows, flies. It's horrible."
