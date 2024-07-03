Multi-vehicle crash with police car north of Mackay

TWO people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash involving a police vehicle at Kuttabul on July 3.
Queensland Police Services reported that at 1.25pm, a vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the road while overtaking near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Buthurra Road.
A police vehicle, followed by a white SUV, swerved to avoid the car and was side-swiped.
A red hatchback was extensively damaged and the police vehicle was towed out of a ditch on the side of the road following the incident.
The section of road was closed off to motorists while tow trucks worked to remove the vehicles.
Queensland Ambulance Services attended the scene at 1.30pm and transported two patients to Mackay Base Hospital.
A male passenger sustained neck, shoulder and hip injuries and a female suffered back pain.
A third patient was assessed at the scene but did not require transport.
The area was re-opened to motorists just after 3.20pm.
Police are currently investigating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.