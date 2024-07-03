North Queensland Register
Home/News

Child missing after suspected crocodile attack at creek

By Fraser Barton
Updated July 3 2024 - 11:50am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A child is missing in the Northern Territory after a suspected crocodile attack in a creek. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
A child is missing in the Northern Territory after a suspected crocodile attack in a creek. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Authorities are searching for a child feared taken by a crocodile in a remote community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.