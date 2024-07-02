Wilmar strike appeal heads to Sydney

CANEGROWERS has thrown its support behind Fair Work's order to suspend six-weeks of industrial action at Wilmar sugar mills.
Chairman Owen Menkens called on all parties to use the time to find a permanent resolution to the ongoing pay dispute between Wilmar Sugar and Renewables and its cane growers.
"The [Fair Work] Commission's ruling will come as a huge relief to growers, many of whom have already been significantly impacted by this dispute," Mr Menkens said.
"It offers some certainty around crushing, at least until mid-August, so we can get on with the harvest while the milling company and unions continue to negotiate a fair resolution."
Mr Menkens said months of ongoing disputes had caused anxiety within the growing community.
"We continue to support the rights of workers and employers to negotiate fair enterprise agreements, but as this dispute drags into the cane crushing season proper, there is a clear risk that growers' livelihoods are being used as a bargaining chip by both sides," he said.
"The mill and unions are locked in a game of chicken, hurtling towards a mid-season collision and hoping the other side blinks. Cane farming families may well be the unintended casualties."
Mr Menkens said he hoped all parties would take any and all steps to ensure there were no further disruptions to this year's crush.
"We understand the unions have a right to stand up for their members, and at the same time we need financially viable mills, but no one in the industry is well served by constant threats of stoppages," he said.
"We need both parties to resolve the dispute now."
Wilmar Sugar and Renewables has waved a white flag for unions, proposing a meeting this week to come to a mutually agreed wage outcome following months of stagnated enterprise agreement talks.
After ETU, AWU and AMWU announced workers would be taking part in industrial action stoppages at all eight Wilmar Sugar and Renewable mills over the next fortnight, Wilmar took its fight to the Fair Work Commission.
The commission in turn ordered a six-week suspension of all industrial action to prevent any impact on the cane industry.
The unions immediately launched an appeal against the decision.
Fair Work deferred the stay application until the appeal was heard in Sydney on July 5.
The six-week suspension on industrial action will remain in place until the outcome is determined.
All six mills are expected to begin crushing cane this week.
Kalamia, Inkerman, Proserpine, Plane Creek and Macknade began crushing on July 2, although Macknade faced early issues with excessive mud.
One side of Victoria Mill also began crushing on July 2.
Invicta will begin on July 3 followed by Pioneer at the end of the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.