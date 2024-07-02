North Queensland Register
Vote-grabbing 'blatant attack': Live sheep export ban condemned

July 3 2024 - 6:00am
Cattle Australia has slammed the Federal Government's ban on live sheep exports, calling it a politically driven, vote-grabbing move that is endangering agriculture.
Cattle Australia has slammed the Federal Government's ban on live sheep exports, calling it a politically driven, vote-grabbing move that is endangering agriculture.

The national peak body for the Australian grass-fed beef cattle industry has condemned the federal government's "ill-informed and irresponsible" ban of live sheep exports by sea.

