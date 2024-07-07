Last week, after 26 years, the horticulture industry said goodbye to the Harvest Trail Services and Harvest Trail Information Service. All in the name of saving $47.3 million over the next five years. Surely there were greater cost savings and efficiencies to be made elsewhere in the budget.
Are we disappointed the government has taken the position it has? Yes.
Is this leaving growers up a trail without a harvest, so to speak? Yes.
Each year, this service has helped horticulture fill short-term harvest roles, often in rural or remote areas where there is a limited local workforce to draw on, totalling in the tens of thousands.
Needless to say, that's a big gap to fill. But fill it we try!
Since the announcement back in May, our Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network officers have fielded hundreds of calls from growers and job seekers alike.
If you've never heard of the service, QAWN is an industry initiative funded by the Queensland government to help address agriculture's labour and skill needs. There are seven QAWN officers throughout the state who can help connect you with the most appropriate solutions for your workforce gap.
So, if you're feeling a little lost in the short-term, we encourage you to reach out to this service.
As for the longer-term, rest assured, we will not leave you up the trail too long. Conversations are under way to find a solution for the continued support of horticulture here in Queensland and bring the harvest back to the trail.
