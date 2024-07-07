North Queensland Register
Up a trail without a harvest

By Natalie Brady, Qfvg Head of Communications
July 7 2024 - 10:30am
The Harvest Trail Services and Harvest Trail Information Service were casualties of the budget. File picture
Last week, after 26 years, the horticulture industry said goodbye to the Harvest Trail Services and Harvest Trail Information Service. All in the name of saving $47.3 million over the next five years. Surely there were greater cost savings and efficiencies to be made elsewhere in the budget.

