North Queensland Register
Home/News

Man appears in court following fatal stabbing

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated July 1 2024 - 10:17am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mighell man has been charged with murder after he fatally stabbed a woman near Innisfail. Picture by ACM
A Mighell man has been charged with murder after he fatally stabbed a woman near Innisfail. Picture by ACM

A 51-YEAR-OLD Mighell man has been charged with murder after he fatally stabbed a woman near Innisfail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.