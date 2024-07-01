Man appears in court following fatal stabbing

A 51-YEAR-OLD Mighell man has been charged with murder after he fatally stabbed a woman near Innisfail.
Cassowary Coast detectives charged the man following the alleged domestic violence murder on June 28.
It has been alleged an altercation occurred at a Mighell property around 4.15pm where the 51-year-old woman sustained a fatal stab wound from the man.
The man allegedly left the scene in a vehicle and was arrested on the Bruce Highway at Sandy Pocket just after 6pm.
He was charged with one count of murder (a domestic violence offence) and is due to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on July 1.
Police allege the man and woman were known to each other.
They are currently investigating to determine what further offences the man allegedly committed after he left the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage to immediately come forward.
Investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.