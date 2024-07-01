North Queensland Register
Cropping

Unions retaliate after six-week Wilmar strike order

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
July 1 2024 - 12:00pm
ETU state organiser Liam Sharkey says the three unions have lodged an immediate appeal to the Fair Work Commission to allow industrial action. Picture by ETU
CANE grower union bodies have retaliated in an immediate appeal to Fair Work after the commission ordered a six-week suspension of industrial action at Wilmar mills.

Journalist

