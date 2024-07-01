Unions retaliate after six-week Wilmar strike order

CANE grower union bodies have retaliated in an immediate appeal to Fair Work after the commission ordered a six-week suspension of industrial action at Wilmar mills.
After continued worker pay rise negotiations between bargaining agents and Wilmar Sugar and Renewables failed to resolve before the season crush, unions announced plans for stoppages at all eight Wilmar mills over the next fortnight.
In response, Wilmar lodged an application to Fair Work which was accepted over the weekend - with the commission ordering the three unions, AWU, AMWU and ETU, to suspend industrial action for six weeks.
ETU state organiser Liam Sharkey said the "disappointing" decision from Fair Work was handed down to the unions at 8pm June 30.
"[All three unions] lodged an appeal straight away to Fair Work [and] the decision is heard by a full bench," Mr Sharkey said.
"We believed we had a strong case. The decision was a bit surprising based on the evidence provided."
Despite lodging the appeal, industrial action suspension will remain in place until the possibility of Fair Work accepting the appeal.
"Wilmar, instead of putting a [pay rise] offer on the table... it's outstanding to see the lengths they will go to try and avoid wage increases," Mr Sharkey said.
"It's a worker's right to strike ... and they've ripped it out from underneath them."
Following the commission's decision, Wilmar planned to have all eight mills crushing cane again this week.
A Wilmar spokesperson said assuming no more rain fell in the regions, production would begin at all Burdekin mills this week, starting with Macknade, Kalamia and Inkerman mills on July 1 followed by Invicta and Pioneer mills by July 4.
Proserpine Mill is expected to commence crushing on July 2 and Plane Creek Mill at Sarina looks set to begin on July 2-3.
Victoria Mill will commence mid-week.
Fair Work Commission Deputy President Dobson had been asked by Sugar and Renewables to issue suspension orders after unions notified intention to mount a series of stoppages over coming weeks, further threatening company attempts to continue with the annual sugar season.
The decision came after Wilmar provided "extensive evidence" to the commission regarding the impact of bans and stoppages, including the effect on regional economies, the annual crushing season and third parties in the sugar supply chain, particularly cane growers.
The Wilmar spokesman said the suspension of industrial action provides clear air for negotiations with unions on the enterprise agreement.
"Everyone in the supply chain can now make the necessary preparations to get under way and begin making up for lost time," the spokesman said.
Further pay negotiation meetings have not yet been arranged.
