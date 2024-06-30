Forensic Crash Unit investigates fatal bus crash

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after three people died in a crash involving a bus at Gumlu, north of Bowen on Sunday, June 30.
Initial investigations indicate that just after 11am, a caravan and bus collided on the Bruce Highway.
Three passengers on the bus died at the scene, including a woman in her thirties, a woman in her twenties and a 56-year-old Townsville woman.
Multiple other people were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.
The highway reopened both lanes to traffic just after 12am on July 1.
Motorists travelling between Ayr and Bowen were urged to avoid the area, or expect long delays.
Anyone with information that could assist investigations, including vision of the crash, is urged to contact police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.