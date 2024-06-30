North Queensland Register
Home/News

Forensic Crash Unit investigates fatal bus crash

Updated July 1 2024 - 8:17am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: File
Picture: File

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after three people died in a crash involving a bus at Gumlu, north of Bowen on Sunday, June 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.