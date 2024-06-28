Nuclear power debate heats up political party stoush

The great nuclear debate has made its way to North Queensland, with representatives of both Labor and LNP weighing in on the potential future of a nuclear-powered state.
Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton has been slammed by both sides for his nuclear plan, two years in the making.
Out of seven proposed sites across Australia, Mr Dutton highlighted two potential sites in Queensland (at Tarong and Callide), with the nuclear reactors to be put on the sites of retired or soon to be retired coal fired power stations.
A fitting option for a country with the largest uranium resources, but a controversial subject of debate for history-wary folk who tout the 2011 Fukushima and 1986 Chernobyl disasters as cautionary tales.
However, while the two disasters (the first triggered by a tsunami and the second through human error) stirred enough fear to deter the adaption of nuclear for decades past, the growing focus on renewable energy has brought it to the forefront once more.
Mr Dutton's vow that a voted-in Coalition government would override Queensland's legislated ban on nuclear power has been met with derision, with state premiers (including the premiers of Victoria, NSW and Queensland) doubling down on the bans.
Australia's uranium contributes to one-third of the world total and has been mined for 70 years for export. In 2022, Australia was the world's fourth ranking producer - producing eight per cent of global uranium.
According to the World Nuclear Association, Australia has "significant infrastructure" to support a future power program alongside "world-ranking safeguards". The WNA said a driver for Australia to adopt nuclear power would be as part of its reduction in CO2 emissions.
There are several legal hurdles impeding nuclear power for Australia including a Uranium Mining and Nuclear Facilities (Prohibition) Act 1986 in NSW, a Nuclear Activities (Prohibitions) Act 1983 in Victoria, the national Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 and Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Act 1988.
Mr Dutton has vowed a Coalition government would override the states' legislated bans on nuclear power. But it seems the opposition is divided.
Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli said, despite his plans to scrap the Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro dam if successfully elected, he also had not factored nuclear into his party's energy plan.
It's not the first time nuclear has been weighed up by Aussie politicians, with the late great Bob Hawke publicly pushing for nuclear power in 2016.
While Mr Dutton has not yet given an expected cost for the stations, he said his plan would cost a fraction of Labor's renewable plan - which has been an issue of concern (with Snowy 2.0 raising concerns about cost blow-outs for proposed dams).
A decision must be made soon. Both major parties are committed to zero net emissions by 2050, with coal plants swiftly fading across the country (11 of 18 set to close over the next decade).
National Party leader David Littleproud said nuclear was visionary as it would mean a country "not covered in solar panels and wind turbines".
So while the finer details of Mr Dutton's plan aren't fleshed out as of yet, it is an alternative for those losing faith in Labor's vision of renewable farms - including the world's largest pumped hydro dam.
- Steph Allen, North Queensland Register journalist.
