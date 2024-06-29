Home course advantage proves winner as Boulia hosts Outback Masters

Boulia golfer Leaim Shaw has used his home course knowledge to great effect taking the orange jacket in round two the Outback Queensland Masters (OQM).
Shaw won the round with a score of 37 points while Natasha Mason from Jerilderie Golf Club won the women's event with a score of 38 points.
Perfect winter conditions greeted players at Boulia for the second leg of the six round series, held on June 22 and 23.
With a $10,000 hole-in-one up for grabs, players arrived early to begin practising on the iconic red 'sand' greens.
With a stroke of irony, while practising 24 hours ahead of the official tee-off player Peter Skeers hit a hole-in-one.
"It was my first hole-in-one in 44 years of playing," he said.
More than 980 golfing enthusiasts travelling from as far as Tasmania and Western Australia have joined the 1,600km outback golf journey.
Having completed their first two locations in Birdsville and Boulia they're heading into dinosaur country in Winton, where the players and spectators will also enjoy the town's annual Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival.
It's then onto Barcaldine, Charleville and culminating in Quilpie with a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One challenge from July 19 to 21.
Golf Australia events general manager Therese Magdulski thanked the tournament's strategic partners Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services.
"Support from local golf clubs and their members who so eagerly embraced the masters has been integral to this success," she said.
"The Boulia Golf Club and their volunteers again supported the Outback Queensland Masters.
"We could not have been staged without assistance from local government, including the Boulia Shire Council, Diamantina Shire Council Winton Shire Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council and Quilpie Shire Council.
Thanks to our Mateship Partners Bushnell Golf, Drummond Golf, Callaway, IJS Productions and Your Mates Brewing Co."
