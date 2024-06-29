Campdraft legend says goodbye to his beloved horses

Champion campdrafter Peter Comiskey's top two horses Roanies Chex and Response, which have been part of his life for 25 years, were buried together yesterday.
Mr Comiskey put an emotional tribute on his campdrafting page yesterday, and today spoke with Queensland Country Life about the two horses that shaped his career.
He said it was not an easy decision to make, but the time had come to have them gently sent to sleep.
They were both 29 and were having health issues, so he thought it would be the kinder option.
They were buried together under the tree in the paddock they shared.
"I feel like I have lost two best friends," he said.
"They were honest horses to campaign, and I started competing on them when they were four years old.
"They were great mates from the beginning and would not go on the truck without each other and they shared the same paddock, so it made sense to keep them together in after life"
Both horses were novice and open campdraft title winners.
"They provided me with a lot of confidence when I was astride them, and that is what you need when you're competing," he said.
"They will forever be remembered as my two favourites and best competition horses."
Both horses were known in campdrafting circles for their big hearts and they were competitive for 15 years on the circuit.
Roanies Chex was a winner of the 2005 Warwick Gold Cup, and Chinchilla Grandfather Clock, while Response was a Paradise Lagoon's campdraft winner, placed second in the Canning Downs, and second in the Grandfather Clock.
"Roanies had a total of 12 foals, and if any of them are half as good as her we will be very lucky," Mr Comiskey said.
Roanies Chex was bred by Rod and Anne Carpenter of Springsure who lightly campaigned her before they passed her over to Mr Comiskey to campaign.
Both horses retired from competition in 2015 and were living their best life with Mr Comiskey at Westpoint, Nebo.
