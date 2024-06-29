Grazing management project to reduce pasture loss, improve soil health

NORTH Queensland producers will attend an Optiweigh field day designed to help improve ecology, soil and environmental health and grazing land management.
NQ Dry Tropics Bowen grazing field officer Tristan Gibson and Barry O'Sullivan, Glen Alpine Station, co-designed a grazing land management project.
As part of the project, they will hold a hands-on field day on Mr O'Sullivan's property on July 8.
The field day will focus on grazing land management and in-paddock weighing technology.
It also marks the start of the in-paddock cattle weighing system being trialled by a cluster group of three Collinsville producers.
The half-day event is intended to share information on the technology with the local community ahead of the six-month trials.
Mr O'Sullivan saw grazing management improvement after years of using Optiweigh on his 23,000ha cattle station, 86km north west of Bowen.
"He mentioned to me it would be good to use as a grazing land management tool among the grazing community here," Mr Gibson said.
Mr O'Sullivan will discuss his experience with the machine and how it has enabled his business to improve monitoring animal weights and optimise compliance with target weight specifications.
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries beef extension officer Bec Clapperton, who is also running a similar project with the machine, will provide her own overview.
Separate from the field day, three Collinsville producers will take part in an 18-month project, where each producer will use the Optiweigh for six months on their property.
The participants will be provided with machine-curated data to make more informed grazing land management decisions.
"The only other way to get the data is if they weigh cattle in the yards [which is] huge labour and puts stress on the cattle," Mr Gibson said.
The producers will each complete social questions, surveys and rate their current grazing land management to compare with a reflection about their experience with the machine at the end of the six months.
Mr Gibson said there are two streams for use of the Optiweigh machine, including rotational grazing and continuous grazing.
The machine will provide data to inform producers when to move their cattle to another paddock for rotational grazing to eliminate pasture reduction from over-grazing.
Those using a continuous grazing system will measure their stocking rate after doing forage budgets, to determine whether there is enough grass to feed the cattle.
"They will have real mob weight ... and they will know exactly when [to move them]," Mr Gibson said.
"So hopefully it will reduce the amount of time cattle are grazing in each paddock."
The field day is being held through the Landholders Driving Change project Phase 2 funded by the Queensland Government through the Queensland Reef Water Quality Program.
"[The project] fits all the criteria for the funding as far as peer to peer learning, reducing run off sediment ... grazing management and herd management," Mr Gibson said.
The inaugural field day will kick off the first Optiweigh project which is expected to run for another two years.
Spaces for the half-day field day are limited.
It will run from 12-5pm.
