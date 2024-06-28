Man, 59, hospitalised after B-Double roll-over

A 59-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was extracted from a B-Double truck roll-over at The Leap.
Queensland Police Services received a call at 9.37pm on June 27 after a nearby resident reported hearing the sound of a loud crash at the Balnagowan Mandarana Road intersection.
The informant discovered the truck which had veered onto its side and rolled off the Bruce Highway, directly opposite Sugar Shed Road.
The south-bound lane was blocked to motorists and debris left scattered across the road.
A QPS crew attended the scene.
A QPS spokesperson said the road was cleared at 12.38am and the truck was off the road in an adjacent ditch.
"The debris has been cleared but we're figuring out how to retrieve the truck," the spokesperson said.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene and were required to extract the male driver from the cabin of the vehicle.
He was transported to Mackay Base Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Services in a stable condition.
There are no reports of any injuries.
As of 12pm June 28, all lanes of traffic were open to motorists.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
