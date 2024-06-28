North Queensland Register
Home/News

Man, 59, hospitalised after B-Double roll-over

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated June 28 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:16pm
Emergency services received calls about a B-Double roll-over at The Leap around 9.30pm on June 27. Picture by Vaughan Browne
Emergency services received calls about a B-Double roll-over at The Leap around 9.30pm on June 27. Picture by Vaughan Browne

A 59-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was extracted from a B-Double truck roll-over at The Leap.

