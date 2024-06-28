Baralaba butcher and campdrafter Sid Everingham shares 50 years of memories

Everytime Sid Everingham runs into an old customer or a league player he used to coach, the former butcher and piggery owner's face breaks out into a grin.
The one-time jackaroo who fibbed about his age to get a butcher's apprenticeship in Cairns before he opened his own stores in Townsville and Baralaba - as well as founding a piggery along the way - reckons he never forgets a face.
Together with Diane, 69, whom he has been married to for 45 years and whom he fondly calls, "my little wife", Mr Everingham, 74, has served three generations of customers across the far north and central regions of the state.
Now after half a century behind the counter of his shop and managing the piggery, Mr Everingham has retired.
He said the couple wanted to thank the wonderful people, family, friends and customers and suppliers who became their mates and who helped the pair achieve success.
"I was born in Alpha in 1950 and left school when I was 12 years old," he said.
"My family had moved to Cairns by then and I got a job at Williams Estate Garage but after three months probation I was told I couldn't do a mechanical apprenticeship as I didn't have what was then called a junior pass.
"So I rang my aunty May Baggs at Alpha and she got me a job at Surbiton Station," Mr Everyingham said.
"I had a great 12 months working there with the cattle, then worked with my sister and her husband on a tobacco farm in Dimbulah then my mum rang and asked me to come home and get a trade."
An interest in livestock encouraged Mr Everingham to approach Welch's Butcher Shop in Aumuller St, Cairns.
"Bob Welch took me on, but of course I called him Mr Welch, and I put my age up and told him I was 15.
"He gave me a five-year apprenticeship, he knew I was younger but told me 'you're a big clean lad, you dress well and I had to give you a start'.
"Mr Welch knew the value of hard work as he had gone broke several times during the Great Depression and he gave me a start, which I will always appreciate."
On weekends Mr Everingham played league for Brothers where he took to the ground as either a front row forward or a hooker, and represented Cairns.
"In the off season I did a lot of spear-fishing," he said.
"It was a great place to live."
Once qualified, Mr Everingham spent several years working at other butcher stores in the region.
"For a short time I worked at AMH meatworks in Rockhampton when I was 19 or 20," he said.
"Then a closed-up butcher shop came up for lease at Mt Morgan, so I started my first business.
"My lovely Auntie Val and Uncle Darkie Jackson came up from Alpha and helped me clean up the premises and I spent over a year there."
After a while he returned to Rockhampton to work and also played for the local Brothers Rugby League Club.
"Back then Des and Helen Upton ran the Gresham Hotel where all the local league players went and his granddaughter Temika Upton, who plays with the Newcastle Knights, was in the State of Origin the other night," he said.
"I had a good trade there but a butcher shop at Baralaba came up for sale with land for a piggery so I packed up and moved."
Shortly after he met Diane and the pair built up the piggery with white sowers and Duroc boars.
Their businesses for a couple of years also included the Red Lion Hotel in Rockhampton, which they ran remotely, as well as selling at the Rockhampton and Yeppoon markets for many decades.
"We built new sheds and eventually were running 800 to 900 pigs," he said.
"In the piggery we would average up to 10 alive per litter and slaughtered up to 20 pigs a week to supply butcher shops at Rockhampton, Biloela, Moura and Theodore
"We had some really wonderful customers who would come back year after year for our Christmas hams, we'd make at least 400.
"Lovely people would come in and and tell me their grandparents used to love our hams and sausages, it was a great privilege to hear that.
"At the markets we'd sell around 70kg of crumbed steak, up to 150kg pork sausages as well as lots of kabanas and salamis and our beef sausages were really good too."
After he gave up playing league Mr Everingham coached juniors at Baralaba and Woorabinda and the family competed in campdrafting until their children were in their 20s.
"I also coached Reggie Cressbrook at Woorabinda who later played for the North Queensland Cowboys," he said.
"Our family was into campdrafting and had some beautiful black horses we bred and I trained myself.
"After working in the business all day I trained my horses at night under the lights and we were pretty successful here and there.
"I enjoyed coaching youths in football too and still keep in touch with a lot of the boys."
But it wasn't always good times for the couple who faced tragedy when their eldest son also named Sid, died aged 22 in a car accident in 1997.
"A short time later Sid was boning out a rump on the bench and called out to me, 'sorry love, I've cut myself badly,' he'd stabbed himself in the groin artery," Mrs Everingham said.
"A great ambulance man took Sid to the local hospital where Matron Lenore Eccles rang the rescue helicopter, which had two doctors on board who had served in the Vietnam War, and together they all saved him."
And in 2011, like many Queensland landholders, their livestock and property were decimated by Cyclone Yasi.
At 74, Mr Everingham may have retired but he has not slowed down.
"We still have plenty of horses and some mares in foal and I want to get back into two-handed cutting," he said.
"Now I have had my knees reconstructed, so steady, steady and in another month I'll be back to breaking horses.
"We still live on 200 acres (80.9ha) and Diane likes to garden and read."
The pair also owned racehorses including Alesprit, a half-sister to Black Caviar, who won at the Gold Coast Turf Club in 2009.
Mr Everingham said young people should look forward and follow their dreams.
"I was only 19 when I first went into business and it was a big challenge," he said.
"I'd advise every young person to have a go at a business yourself, it makes you a bit prouder in life when you have go.
"And one of the biggest things in life is to have a good mate alongside you, Diane and I have been married 45 years now there's nothing better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.