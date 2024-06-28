National weed classification rejected by ag industry

A CHARTERS Towers producer has rejected increased calls for buffel grass to be declared as a weed in North Queensland, saying that the removal of the grass would devastate the rural industry.
"Buffel grass overall is the best thing that could have been introduced to properties in our area," Hyde Park Station's Rebecca Lamont said.
"The impact that buffel grass has on our properties is all positive - we can't emphasise this enough."
Buffel grass was originally planted in the north as a pasture for livestock production, persisting under heavy grazing and drought.
However, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries stated there is demand for it to be nationally recognised and listed as a weed due to its potential as a major threat to conservation values in Australian range lands.
South Australia has officially declared buffel grass as a weed and the Northern Territory minister for environment, climate change and water security announced $750,000 to manage the grass in the 2024 budget.
Mrs Lamont said buffel grass had been one of the most beneficial grass species to be introduced to central and North Queensland properties.
The red Brahman producer said her carrying capacities in paddocks with heavy buffel grass growth were significantly higher than her paddocks with other species - with stocking rates at least double those in her perennial pastures.
"Buffel grass being a perennial sustains our cattle and fattens them so much quicker," Mrs Lamont said.
"Our paddocks with predominantly buffel grass are utilised for fattening our cattle that need to have good weight gains quickly to go to slaughter markets."
A DAAF spokesperson said the grass poses economic costs through the need to manage fire risks and protect biodiversity assets and infrastructure.
"Management of established weeds is primarily the responsibility of state and territory governments and landholders," the spokesperson said.
"The impact of buffel grass is recognised in the overarching key threatening process (KTP) 'Novel biota and their impact on biodiversity' listed under the EPBC Act in 2013."
It has been nominated as a KTP twice.
Shadow minister for resources senator Susan McDonald said federal, state and territory authorities had signalled an intention increase buffel grass control through more regulations.
Ms McDonald said the introduced species was maligned as an invasive weed which creates fire-hazards, impacts native flora, reduces fauna habitat and degrades ecosystems.
"However, as a forage pasture that does well in dry conditions, it is seen as a crucial asset of the pastoral industry, particularly in Northern Australia," she said.
"As for buffel grass increasing the risk of bush fires, perhaps our state governments should consider providing some sensible vegetation management arrangements concerning thinning, the control of woody weeds, fence lines and indeed, firebreaks?
"I'm not trying to deny the impact of introduced species on our natural environment."
Ms McDonald said she was a staunch advocate for more to be done to reduce the impact of invasive pest weeds.
However, she believed both state and federal agencies could not mount a credible argument that buffel grass was a priority for more regulation or increased control programs.
"However, given the scarce resources allocated to Australia's bio-security and quarantine arrangements at both state and federal level ... The relative risk just doesn't stack up," she said.
"There are dozens of pest weeds and feral animals, exotic plant and animal diseases, that pose a more serious environmental and economic risk than buffel grass."
A NQ Dry Tropics spokesperson said while the organisation recognised the value of the species to producers as fodder, it also raised concerns about its fire risks in less fire-tolerant landscapes.
"We actively support graziers to manage their land using best-practice grazing management techniques, including using grazing as a tool for managing buffel grass in landscapes susceptible to fire," the spokesperson said.
A Charters Towers Regional Council spokesperson said the Weed Society of Queensland had acknowledged buffel grass as a weed and it had been listed as a biodiversity threat in numerous regional strategies across Australia.
However, ongoing consultations for council's Biosecurity Plan, which extends to 2028, have not considered buffel grass as an issue.
During the formulation of council's Biosecurity Plan for 2019-2024, buffel grass was not identified as a significant concern following extensive consultations.
"In Queensland, buffel grass is classified as an Environmental Weed, indicating its potential impact on local ecosystems," the spokesperson said.
"However, it is not categorised as a prohibited or restricted weed under Queensland's Biosecurity Act 2014."
Council said it would continue to monitor and review various weeds to ensure effective biodiversity management and protection.
