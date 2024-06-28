North Queensland Register
National weed classification rejected by ag industry

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
June 28 2024 - 6:00pm
Increased calls for buffel grass to be considered a weed in Queensland have been rejected by producers. Picture by ACM
Increased calls for buffel grass to be considered a weed in Queensland have been rejected by producers. Picture by ACM

A CHARTERS Towers producer has rejected increased calls for buffel grass to be declared as a weed in North Queensland, saying that the removal of the grass would devastate the rural industry.

