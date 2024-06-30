Hunt on to stop invasive weed while it is flowering

The hunt is on for the invasive weed stevia in the Ravenshoe and Herberton region.
Stevia ovata, or candyleaf, is in flowering season so experts say now is the best time to identify it.
Terrain NRM is working with Tablelands Regional Council on a project to control the weed and to keep it from spreading any further in Australia than the Atherton Tablelands, the only place it has been found.
Terrain's Evizel Seymour said stevia, which had the potential to compromise grazing land and natural vegetation, was controllable if everyone worked together.
"Research has shown the seed only lives for 18 months and is not as mobile as something like Siam weed,'' she said.
"It was first found in this region in 2007. The growing season is February to May with a flowering season from the end of May through June.
"We know this is one of the weeds we can get on top of. The best time to control stevia is before it flowers but identifying it is the first step to controlling it."
Terrain NRM secured funding through the Queensland government's Queensland Feral Pest Initiative to follow on from earlier stevia control work by partnering with Tablelands Regional Council to work with landholders and others including Ergon Energy, Powerlink, Clean Co and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.
Control work, with herbicides, is reducing the size of outbreaks on private and public land.
"Getting to stevia before it flowers and sets seeds means there is no seed bank for the future,'' Evizel said.
"By July to August the top of the plant dies off naturally but the bottom can re-shoot with moisture and the problem continues unless it is being controlled."
Report it to council at info@trc.qld.gov.au, by phoning 1300 362 242 or visiting the customer service centre.
