North Queensland Register
Home/News

Widespread soaking rain, unexpected but welcome

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home from boarding school, Emma Lamont, Hyde Park Station, south west of Charters Towers, had a play in the mud today after all the rain. Picture: Rebecca Lamont
Home from boarding school, Emma Lamont, Hyde Park Station, south west of Charters Towers, had a play in the mud today after all the rain. Picture: Rebecca Lamont

Widespread heavy rain across a fair belt of central Queensland that extended north to Charters Towers and out to Richmond has put smiles on the faces of producers, who had struggling crops, empty dams and dry, frosted grass.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.