Competitive market prices at Bowen Show Day sale

ELDERS Bowen yarded 203 cattle for its first prime and store show day sale on June 25.
The sale was strongly supported by local vendors and buyers and received strong support from processors.
A spokesperson from Elders Bowen said the prices were competitive with the current market position with an average sale of $714.14/head.
Ten mickeys and bulls went for $360-$1740 for an average of $708, 36 cows went for $600-$1180 for an average of $892.78, 47 heifers went for $230-$700 for an average of $383.10 and 110 steers went for $350-$1590 for an average of $782.64.
Bagnoo Park sold the top priced bull for $1740/head, the top priced bullocks for $1590/head and a pen of cows for $1010/head.
The top cow sale was sold on account of Glencore Grazing for $1180/head.
Pegg Investments sold the top priced heifers for $700/head and Keith Beauchamp topped the steers market with $900/head.
Another highlight was an $840/head steer sold by Bulloak Brahmans.
