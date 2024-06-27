Eight mills could close amid strike plans

EIGHT northern mills could close if new strike action plans commence this fortnight.
In response to one-hour stoppages over two weeks at all of its mills, Wilmar Sugar and Renewables has planned another meeting with the Fair Work Commission to suspend worker industrial action.
"Industrial action...has delayed and continues to threaten, the annual crush in four North Queensland districts," a Wilmar spokesperson said.
Wilmar said the withdrawal of labour would put sites and equipment at risk of damage and sought assurance that key operators would remain on site to ensure the safety and operational integrity of key equipment.
"However those assurances have not been forthcoming," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also stated the company's concern for the impact on employees, growers and the community.
"Without an assurance that operators will remain at their station, we would have to shut down the mills," they said.
"Safety is not negotiable. We are faced with issues of the safety of people on sites where high- pressure, high-speed equipment is potentially unattended by trained operators."
Wilmar informed the Commission of the circumstances and potential impacts and asked for a stoppage of the industrial action, stating that there were still options to resolve an enterprise agreement through bargaining.
Electrical Trades Union organiser Liam Sharkey said Wilmar's application to Fair Work was vital for worker negotiations for fair pay and safe workplaces.
"The right to take action is protected by law and was won by workers over decades," Mr Sharkey said.
"It's just disgraceful that the company will go to such lengths instead of bargaining in good faith and offering its workforce a decent pay rise."
Mr Sharkey said workers had been doing 12-16 hour shifts in the months leading up to the crush in preparation for crushing.
"With huge amounts of long-term experienced staff saying 'enough's enough' and walking out the door, the mills have been full of contractors - a consequence that's seen one of the worst starts to the crush season with reliability of the plant at an all-time low," he said.
"We have seen breakdown after breakdown and up to six hour delays due to not enough loco drivers. For example, this week a shift that was meant to have four drivers only had one.
"The company is now looking at pulling apprentices off the jobs to drive the locos."
