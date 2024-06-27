North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Eight mills could close amid strike plans

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated June 27 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wilmar Sugar and Renewables have requested Fair Work to step in once more to suspend worker industrial action.
Wilmar Sugar and Renewables have requested Fair Work to step in once more to suspend worker industrial action.

EIGHT northern mills could close if new strike action plans commence this fortnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.