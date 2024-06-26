Competition for live export bulls at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 256c/kg and averaged 215c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 240c/kg to average 222c/kg. Heifers under 540kg sold to 232c/kg and averaged 188c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 170c/kg and averaged 122c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 218c/kg, averaging 180c/kg. Bulls over 450kg reached 262c/kg to average 225c/kg.