Competition for live export bulls at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1336 cattle Wednesday's prime and store sale, consisting of 676 prime cattle and 660 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 52 bullocks, 95 heifers, 500 cows and 29 bulls.
The store section consisted of 416 steers, 104 mickeys and 140 heifers.
Cattle comprised a limited supply of heavy export slaughter cattle, with a large percentage of secondary type cows on offer, which sold to similar rates as last week, agents said. Bulls destined for live export also sold to strong competition.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Normanton, Georgetown, Einasleigh, Dimbulah, Hughenden as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were firm, heifers were 5-10 cents a kilogram dearer, cows were firm, and bulls were 5c/kg dearer on last sale's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 256c/kg and averaged 215c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 240c/kg to average 222c/kg. Heifers under 540kg sold to 232c/kg and averaged 188c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 170c/kg and averaged 122c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 218c/kg, averaging 180c/kg. Bulls over 450kg reached 262c/kg to average 225c/kg.
Bullocks sold on a/c Hillgrove, Emu Valley, Charters Towers, made 240c/kg and weighed 550kg to return $1321.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Paine & Son, Hughenden, that sold for 232c/kg and weighed 426kg to return $988.
The top pen of cows was sold by Hillgrove Pastoral, Emu Valley, Charters Towers, for 218c/kg, weighed 510kg to return $1112.
Bulls sold on a/c Mt Alma Organics, Inkerman, topped at 260c/kg and weighed 505kg to return $1314.
Store cattle consisted of a mixed quality yarding, with isolated pens of good quality bred steers and heifers selling to a more competitive market. Light weight stores sold to an easier trend, on par with previous weeks.
Steers under 200kg reached 198c/kg to average 184c/kg, steers 200-320kg sold to 246c/kg, averaging 166c/kg, steers 320-400kg topped at 252c/kg and averaged 219c/kg and steers over 400kg sold to 252c/kg to average 234c/kg. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 258c/kg, averaging 205c/kg. Heifers under 200kg topped at 150c/kg and averaged 116c/kg, heifers 200-320kg sold to 200c/kg, averaging 171c/kg, and heifers 320-370kg made 218c/kg to average 183c/kg.
The top pen of 32 steers was sold on a/c Griggs Farming, Woodstock, for 252c/kg, weighed 404kg to return $1018.
Five steers sold on a/c Wayne Bredden, Giru, made 246c/kg and weighed 414kg, returning an average of $1019.
A pen of 13 mickeys on a/c Mt Alma Organics, Inkerman, made 262c/kg and weighed 464kg, to return $1216.
A pen of 14 heifers sold on a/c Griggs Farming, Woodstock, made 218c/kg and weighed 332kg, returning $724.
