Driving tips for towing heavy loads: How to navigate roads safely

This is branded content.
When it comes to towing heavy loads, unless you're incredibly experienced, it can be quite difficult to navigate. Whether you're transporting heavy equipment after a GVM upgrade in Bundaberg, QLD or towing a vehicle from Melbourne to SA, ensuring the safety of your load is crucial.
Learning how to tow is not only about protecting your cargo but also about keeping yourself and others on the road safe. This article aims to offer guidance for truck or heavy vehicle owners to make towing a smooth experience.
Before you start towing, it's essential to be aware of your vehicle's towing capacity. This figure represents the weight that your vehicle can safely tow.
Going over this limit can result in issues and unsafe driving situations. The manufacturer provides the towing capacity as a guideline indicating the weight that your vehicle can handle while towing, including the trailer and its contents.
Disregarding the towing capacity of your vehicle can lead to serious consequences. Putting weight on your truck can result in brake malfunctions, tyre bursts and even loss of handling.
Adhering to the recommended towing limit ensures that your vehicle functions effectively and safely. It's best to avoid finding yourself in a predicament that could have been easily prevented by adhering to the suggested guidelines.
To determine the towing capacity of your vehicle refer to the owner's manual. Visit the manufacturer's website. It is also possible to locate this information, on the sticker inside the door jamb, which typically provides details about your vehicle's specifications.
If you're still unable to find this information it is advisable to seek guidance from an expert.
Once you've identified your vehicle's towing capacity the next step is preparing your truck for carrying loads. Adequate preparation ensures a safe towing process. Remember that this is a procedure as vehicles may undergo changes over time.
Before embarking on towing, run through a checklist to confirm that your vehicle is equipped for the task at hand, and inspect the hitch thoroughly to ensure it is securely fastened and capable of handling the weight you intend to tow.
Check the tyres to ensure they are properly inflated and in shape. Also, double check that your engine oil, transmission fluid and coolant levels are optimal. It's an idea to have an inspect your brakes and suspension, before embarking on a long haul.
Properly distributing weight is essential when towing. Most of the weight should be in front of the axle of the trailer and around 10 to 15% should be on the hitch. This helps maintain stability for your vehicle and prevents fishtailing or swaying while driving.
An uneven load can significantly impact your vehicle's handling leading to problems like swaying, uneven tyre wear and an increased risk of accidents. Correct weight distribution ensures that your truck stays stable making it easier to steer, brake and navigate corners.
Driving with a load requires more skills than everyday driving. Even if you're a driver it's always helpful to review some tips before hitting the road. Let's explore some safety tips for navigating roads, with loads.
When you're towing a load it's important to begin braking than you would, under normal driving circumstances. The extra weight increases the distance needed to stop.
It's crucial to anticipate stops and leave room between your vehicle and the one ahead. This practice helps avoid stops that could result in losing control or causing your trailer to jackknife.
Towing a heavy load alters your vehicle's center of gravity making it more prone to tipping over during sharp turns or navigating curves. Slow down.
Take turns to maintain stability for both your vehicle and trailer. This is particularly crucial on winding roads or, in weather conditions where traction might be compromised.
Being mindful of the changing conditions on the road is essential for towing. Adapting to wet, icy, or uneven surfaces can have an impact on how your vehicle handles. It's important to slow down when the weather worsens and maintain a distance from vehicles.
Watch out for obstacles such as potholes or debris. Avoid making maneuvers that could destabilise your trailer. If possible, plan your route ahead of time to minimise driving on roads with known conditions.
In conclusion towing loads doesn't need to be a source of stress. By knowing your vehicles towing capacity preparing your truck properly and following driving practices you can tow with confidence.
Regular maintenance checks are also crucial to ensure both your vehicle and trailer are in good condition. Remember to ensure all these points are checked, iot for your own safety but for others on the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.