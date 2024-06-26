Oldest time capsule in country's history discovered

It also holds the Constitution and Rules of the Institute, the Catalogue and Regulations of the Library of the Society, annual reports of the municipality of Charters Towers 1897, an annual report of the Charters Toweers Chamber of Commerce and Mines for 1897-98, rules for the local hospital, jockey club and the North Queensland Racing Association, an 1898 mining review, an 1899 investment report, an 1899 monthly mining report, a bottle of wine from John Clark, Crown Hotel, a bottle of whiskey from S Allen & Sons, a bottle of whiskey from Mrs Arthur Earl, White Horse Hotel, plan of the extended mine, a shilling from 1898, a copy of the president's address and more.

