Man hospitalised after falling from horse

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after he fell from his horse overnight.
The man, aged in his 30s, was riding his horse in a paddock on a cattle station in the Mount Isa region on June 25 when he fell.
The Mount Isa based RACQ Rescue Helicopter arrived at the property last night and treated the man under a spotlight.
The man sustained internal injuries and was flown to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.
