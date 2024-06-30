North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

From sceptic to advocate: How six hours made me a fan of Food Systems Horizons

By Rachel Chambers, Qfvg Ceo
June 30 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food Systems Horizons aims to use multidisciplinary science to improve our food system and, consequently, our health, environment, society, and economy. Picture Shutterstock
Food Systems Horizons aims to use multidisciplinary science to improve our food system and, consequently, our health, environment, society, and economy. Picture Shutterstock

Six hours - the time it took for me to transform from a sceptic to a supporter of the 'Food Systems Horizons'. This initiative, a collaboration between CSIRO and The University of Queensland, aims to use multidisciplinary science to improve our food system and, consequently, our health, environment, society, and economy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.