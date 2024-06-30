From sceptic to advocate: How six hours made me a fan of Food Systems Horizons

Six hours - the time it took for me to transform from a sceptic to a supporter of the 'Food Systems Horizons'. This initiative, a collaboration between CSIRO and The University of Queensland, aims to use multidisciplinary science to improve our food system and, consequently, our health, environment, society, and economy.
Initially, I dismissed it as another idealistic scientific endeavour detached from the realities of food production. Fortunately, I gave it time to demonstrate its value.
As a panellist representing growers at its launch, I was tasked with watching a video titled "Do we need a more holistic approach to agriculture and food?" My initial reaction was one of frustration - of course, we do! It seemed out of touch. But as I listened to discussions from experts across various fields, I realised we all are somewhat disconnected from the complexities of the food system.
A systems approach involves looking at the entire system rather than its isolated parts - like a jigsaw puzzle that only reveals its picture when all pieces are correctly placed. For those of us in horticulture, the relationship between agriculture and food is straightforward: they are one and the same. However, the event highlighted how seldom we collaborate across disciplines to address the complexities of the food supply chain effectively.
The diverse viewpoints were enlightening. For instance, finance experts suggested that banks may do well to consider regional development impacts, not just profit, when assessing agricultural risks and returns. First Nations representatives stressed the importance of a common language to work together effectively, noting that profit might not always be a priority for their communities. Dietitians emphasised aligning healthy diets with healthcare to prevent illness and educate Australians on food choices, another crucial puzzle piece. Representatives from food insecurity organisations highlighted the non-monetary costs of food insecurity.
The event underscored that although we each hold a piece of the food puzzle, there hasn't been a concerted effort to put these pieces together comprehensively. The approach of Food Systems Horizons to bring together finance, academia, research, policy, dietetics, health, and more is essential.
By the end of the event, I was convinced of the initiative's importance. It's not just about connecting the parts but about creating a coherent picture that addresses all aspects of the food system. Food Systems Horizons has my full support both as someone who loves food and as a puzzle enthusiast. The time to come together and make this work is now.
