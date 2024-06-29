Dairy industry loses top farmer

Highly respected NSW dairy farmer Colin Thompson passed away last week. Colin and his wife, Erina, ran an elite total mixed ration dairy farm in Cowra. They milked around 300-350 cows in a free stall and averaged around 45 litres per cow per day.
Colin was widely regarded as one of the top handful of dairy farmers in Australia and was a real gentleman with integrity and a desire to help others.
Colin was a real leader in the industry and was passionate about dairy farming. He was obsessive about doing everything absolutely spot on and this obsession resulted in elite results that many other farmers watched and followed.
I knew that Colin's knowledge and experience would be of great interest to dairy farmers in Queensland. And I knew that dairy farmers in Queensland, especially TMR farmers, could learn a lot from Colin.
As a result, in early 2020 I asked Colin to give presentations throughout Queensland about his farm and journey as a dairy farmer. His farming story impressed a lot of farmers and really blew some away with what was possible. It was clearly not realistic or practical for most farmers to copy everything that Colin did.
Colin was not egotistical about his approach, but rather tried to help farmers find a few things of relevance to their farm to improve their operation. I know a number of farmers made changes as a result of Colin's grand tour. From small changes like putting in more water troughs near feed pads to spending a lot of money in new concrete silage pits.
Colin had an obsession that cows must have an abundance of clean water to drink at all times. Any time he saw anything but pristine water for cows he would ask me "would you drink it?". I would always answer no and he would say "well neither will cows". I got the message Colin.
Thanks, Colin, for everything you did to lead the dairy industry and be a farmer that others followed with your farming practices. And to Erina and your family, my thoughts are with you.
