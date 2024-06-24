North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Nebo steers up 10c/kg as feeders hold solid

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 24 2024 - 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imogen Dawson and Joel Dawson from Brian Dawson Auctions sold a pen of steers for 306c/kg for Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden. Picture by Steph Allen.
Imogen Dawson and Joel Dawson from Brian Dawson Auctions sold a pen of steers for 306c/kg for Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden. Picture by Steph Allen.

FEEDER cattle sold firm on the market at the last Nebo prime and store sale, with cross bred steers seeing prices reach up to 10c/kg higher including one pen of steers selling for 306c/kg.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.