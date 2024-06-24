Nebo steers up 10c/kg as feeders hold solid

FEEDER cattle sold firm on the market at the last Nebo prime and store sale, with cross bred steers seeing prices reach up to 10c/kg higher including one pen of steers selling for 306c/kg.
The day's top sale went to Australian Brahman Breeders Association senior vice president Matthew Noakes, Marlborough, who snapped up the pen of Brahman steers from Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden.
Brian Dawson Auction livestock agent Joel Dawson, who sold the pen, said the feeder Brahman steers sold to a good market with the crossbred steers 5-10c/kg higher.
He had hoped to see crossbred steers to go for the 300c/kg mark and Brahman steers to average between 270-280c/kg.
"The best money at the moment is [315c/kg] delivered down south, but we got just over [300c/kg] here, so no freight is coming into consideration," he said.
Mr Dawson was happy with the day's result, particularly on the back of feedlots being inundated with cattle with an influx of cattle heading to the meat works.
"[There is a] backlog of feedlot cattle at the moment; it's hard to get in anywhere at all. A lot of the feedlots are full at the moment...and they've been putting them back for kill dates," Mr Dawson said.
Suttor Creek Pastoral had 432 head in their line-up including cross bred and Brahman 400-plus kg steers.
"The weight of the cattle is good here today," he said.
The heifers started at 250-270c/kg, showing a hike in what has been a tough market for heifer prices in 2024.
"That's really good money for heifers at the moment. It's more of a good line up of cattle too - they always draw a little bit extra competition," Mr Dawson said.
"The feeder heifer run here sold dearer than most places with good lines of cattle and competition being here."
However on the lighter end of the cattle, the prices were back on the market by up to 20c/kg.
"The market is probably back a bit on the lighter cattle, but overall with the feeder job we've had a really great result," Mr Dawson said.
There were an additional 80-odd head, with a yarding of 1500 coming from across the local area, including 745 steers, 495 heifers, 130 mixed sex cattle, 42 cows and six mickey bulls.
"Some people are just in a position where they need to sell their cattle," Mr Dawson said.
"Having this market so close to local takes the freight out of it for them but in the end they still have to get the results."
Hayes & Co manager and auctioneer Peter Hayes said the feeder prices were influenced by higher than usual buyer attendance, as well as the quality of the yarding.
"[The feeders] made around and above the current market and the market is going down," Mr Hayes said.
Mr Hayes said the pens from Strathdee Cattle Company, Nebo, and Suttor Creek Cattle Company, Glenden, were stand-outs.
"[They sold well due] to their quality," he said.
The next prime and store sale will be held in Sarina on June 28.
