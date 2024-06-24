North Queensland Register
Canegrowers' council plea as residential sites hurt growers

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
June 24 2024 - 6:00pm
Canegrowers Mackay has urged Mackay Regional Council to reconsider its land valuation categories.
CANEGROWERS Mackay has taken Mackay Regional Council to task for amending its agricultural land ratings categories, in turn alleviating high valuations which had been influenced by rising prices of residential and industrial land.

