Steers dominate Charters Towers store sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2590 cattle at Friday's store sale.
Cattle consisted of 1896 steers, 691 heifers and three cows and calf units.
Store cattle consisted of smaller lines of predominantly good quality Brahman and crossbred mid-weight steers and heifers. Agents reported that all quality cattle met firm competition with the mixed quality cattle selling to reduced competition and returning a more lacklustre result.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Croydon, Dimbulah, Laura, Tully as well as local and coastal areas.
Steers under 200kg reached 258c/kg to average 236c/kg, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 272c/kg, averaging 235c/kg, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 258c/kg and averaged 232c/kg and steers over 400kg sold to 246c/kg to average 208c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 258c/kg, averaging 210c/kg. Heifers under 200kg topped at 182c/kg and averaged 142c/kg, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 228c/kg, averaging 167c/kg, and heifers over 320kg made 224c/kg to average 198c/kg.
A pen of nine steers a/c A and E Guldbransen made 246c/kg, and weighed 452kg returning an average of $1113.
A pen of 16 steers a/c C and T Archer made 272c/kg, and weighed 265kg returning an average of $720.
R and A Christensen sold 30 mickeys for 258c/kg, weighing 239kg to return $616.
A pen of 21 heifers on a/c Desalis Grazing made 224c/kg, for 322kg to return $721.
Three cows and calves made from $400-$500/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.