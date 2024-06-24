Steers dominate Charters Towers store sale

Steers under 200kg reached 258c/kg to average 236c/kg, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 272c/kg, averaging 235c/kg, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 258c/kg and averaged 232c/kg and steers over 400kg sold to 246c/kg to average 208c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 258c/kg, averaging 210c/kg. Heifers under 200kg topped at 182c/kg and averaged 142c/kg, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 228c/kg, averaging 167c/kg, and heifers over 320kg made 224c/kg to average 198c/kg.

