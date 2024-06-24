North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Steers dominate Charters Towers store sale

Updated June 24 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steers dominate Charters Towers store sale
Steers dominate Charters Towers store sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2590 cattle at Friday's store sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.