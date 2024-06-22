Man dies in buggy crash north of Mount Isa

A man has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash at Lanskey, north of Mount Isa, early this morning, June 23.
Emergency services were called just after 12.30am after reports a buggy travelling along Moondarra Drive, near Ryan Road, had left the road and rolled.
Upon arrival, CPR was rendered to a 49-year-old Gordonvale man who was later declared dead at the scene.
Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact police.
Investigations are continuing.
