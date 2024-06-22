North Queensland Register
Man dies in buggy crash north of Mount Isa

June 23 2024 - 8:07am
Fie picture.
Fie picture.

A man has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash at Lanskey, north of Mount Isa, early this morning, June 23.

