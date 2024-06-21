Barkly Highway still closed after two truck crash

The Barkly Highway remains closed between Mount Isa and Cloncurry after a two truck crash early this morning.
Paramedics treated two men at about 3.20am on Friday, June 21.
One man in his 40s has serious leg injuries while the other has head and arm injuries. Both are in a stable condition and were transported to Mount Isa Hospital for treatment.
The crash happened near the turn off for the abandoned mining township of Mary Kathleen, about half way between Mount Isa and Cloncurry.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads is advising all motorists to avoid the area with long delays expected.
The highway has been closed since the incident and as of 3pm remains shut with the alternate route options minimal.
