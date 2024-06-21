Exposure therapy: Helpful techniques for phobias & fears

This is branded content.
Exposure therapy is a form of cognitive behavioural therapy that helps people struggling with serious fears, phobias, anxieties, and mental health conditions. These fears, conditions, and disorders can be incredibly debilitating for the people that they affect, impeding their everyday lives and causing them to avoid particular things, situations, or experiences.
Exposure therapy can be an incredibly scary and difficult form of therapy for patients undertaking it, but research and results do show that it can be a very effective form of treatment that significantly increases quality of life.
Before undertaking any form of therapy, it's important to consult a professional, such as a therapist or someone qualified with a graduate diploma in psych, to ensure you have the best advice and appropriate support. If you're nervous to get started, or interested in knowing more, you might find it helpful to learn a bit about exposure therapy before engaging with a professional.
Exposure therapy works by slowly and carefully having patients face their fears - exposing them to whatever thing, action, or scenario it is that is causing them stress. Ultimately, it works by proving to them that they are capable of facing their fears and that maybe those fears aren't so scary.
When someone begins exposure therapy, their therapist or mental health professional will work with them to identify exactly what their fears or anxieties are. They will begin exposing the patient to their fear in a relatively mild way, and slowly build up to more extreme scenarios as the patient's tolerance increases.
It will be carried out in a very safe and controlled manner to ensure it doesn't become too overwhelming, ineffective, or dangerous, with the ultimate goal being that the person undertaking the therapy is able to overcome their fears and live a less stressful life where they are more in control.
For example, somebody with agoraphobia (a fear of particular places and situations, often in public spaces such as public transport), might venture into the places they fear, starting with less confronting environments with few people or anxiety-inducing factors, and slowly build themselves up to face the places that cause the most panic, such as busy trains or crowded venues.
While this is a very simplified way of putting it, it provides a general understanding of the way this type of therapy works. Exposure therapy is often used alongside other forms of therapy for the best possible treatment; this is something that will be decided by a therapist, psychologist, or other professional help.
Exposure therapy can be used to treat a variety of mental health disorders. It is often used to treat severe phobias, ranging from agoraphobia to germaphobia, as well as more specific phobias such as a fear of heights or flying. It can also be used to treat panic disorders, anxiety disorders including social anxiety and generalised anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and specialised forms of exposure therapy, such as exposure and response prevention, can also treat obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).
Exposure therapy will look different for each fear or condition and will also vary between patients and the severity of their cases.
There are many variations of exposure therapy, suited to different fears, phobias, and disorders. They may be used independently of each other, or together in some cases.
In vivo exposure involves directly facing the fear in real life. This might include handling an object that induces panic, engaging in an activity that causes fear, or entering an uncomfortable environment. For example, someone with a phobia of dogs may put themselves in a situation with the animal, such as going somewhere where they know there will be a group of puppies.
If in vivo therapy isn't an option for any reason, virtual reality (VR) exposure might be used. VR equipment will be used to replicate the conditions of the patient's fear to create an environment where they are 'exposed' to it through sight, sound, vibrations and even smells. For example, VR exposure therapy for someone with PTSD from serving in the military might involve a VR experience replicating the sensations, visuals, or sounds of conflict.
Introspective exposure is particularly used to treat fears of specific physical sensations, such as dizziness, an increased heart rate or shortness of breath. For the purposes of interoceptive exposure, the feeling of shortness of breath could be recreated by breathing through a straw or running up a staircase.
Imaginal exposure involves imagining the fear; this might mean mentally reliving, verbally recalling or physically writing a story about it. This type of exposure is particularly useful for PTSD patients who may be asked to relive their traumatic event, or OCD sufferers who can't physically replicate or face their obsessions or impulsive thoughts because they might be ethically or legally inappropriate.
For example, someone with impulsive thoughts or fears of causing harm can not be asked to actually cause harm, so they might instead be asked to tell or write a story about doing so.
Exposure therapy can be quite an intense form of therapy, but it can also be incredibly effective and ultimately life-changing for people who suffer from severe phobias, anxiety or panic disorders, among other mental health conditions.
There are a range of ways that it can be carried out and it is often best supported by other forms of therapy that make for a well-rounded treatment plan.
If you feel that exposure therapy might be of help to you for any reason, it's important to talk to a mental health professional such as a psychologist. Professionals will be able to determine if exposure therapy is the right course of treatment for you.
They will have the training and tools to ensure that your therapy is carried out in a safe and effective way, and additionally will provide any other support you might need, whether that is to support you through exposure therapy, or any other treatment avenue deemed suitable.
