Exposure therapy: Helpful techniques for phobias & fears

If in vivo therapy isn't an option for any reason, virtual reality (VR) exposure might be used. VR equipment will be used to replicate the conditions of the patient's fear to create an environment where they are 'exposed' to it through sight, sound, vibrations and even smells. For example, VR exposure therapy for someone with PTSD from serving in the military might involve a VR experience replicating the sensations, visuals, or sounds of conflict.