Isa musical prodigy and first lady of children's TV Dawn Kenyon dies

A daughter of a Mount Isa Mines worker who went on to become a trailblazing TV presenter has died aged 91.
Famous for first hosting the iconic children's show Romper Room, Dawn Kenyon was born in Toowoomba in 1932 but spent her childhood in Mount Isa after her father relocated for a construction job.
Born Dorothy Dawn Dingwall, she was the only child of champion Queensland rugby player and Anzac Light Horseman Gordon Dingwall and stage performer Wealthy Oehlman.
Her mother opened a teaching studio in the family home next to the mine, running classes in music, dance and drama. She established sessions for miners and US servicemen through the war - bringing a touch of the arts to the frontier town.
Dawn learnt piano at a young age with the Sisters of St Joseph in the convent next door. She was soon an accomplished pianist and played during her mother's shows.
As the Isa had no school at the time she continued her education by commuting to Toowoomba on a 72-hour train journey.
After completing her schooling in south east Queensland, she was introduced to broadcasting in the UK and North America before a chance meeting opened the door back home at TV studio ATN-7.
Ms Kenyon started on Romper Room in 1956 when the show launched as a 15-minute segment within kids program Captain Fortune, starring Alan Herbert.
It was expended into a standalone show which ran until 1988 under a range of different hosts.
"I loved to have viewer participation," she said in an interview with author Brendan Horgan in 2000.
"I wanted it to be very Australian, lots of Australian children on it and a lot of participation from the viewers."
"I wanted the show to be entertaining, first and foremost it's got to be entertaining."
Romper Room was "a mixture of physical activities and simple moral lessons", the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) said.
Ms Kenyon worked at radio 5KA Adelaide and CBC in Canada before landing a job as ATN7 Sydney's first coordinating producer of children's programs in 1956.
She married television engineer Fred Kenyon in 1957, who died in 2020, and the couple had three children, Peter, Anne and Steven.
She died a week before her 92nd birthday in Wahroonga on January 20, 2024, but her death was publicly revealed on June 20.
