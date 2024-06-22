Doomadgee receives free community Wi-Fi under plan to narrow digital divide

Residents of the remote community of Doomadgee will receive free Wi-Fi under a federal government plan to narrow the digital gap.
Under the plan the Wi-Fi will be rolled out before the end of the year in partnership with NBN Co. Using NBN's Sky Muster technology the internet service will boost opportunities for education and training, jobs and improve access to services and information.
The community will have a say in where the service should be located and in which buildings, the hours of operation and in determining the controls around broadband access in the community.
Doomadgee is one of the first 13 remote communities selected nationally for the rollout, which also includes Kowanyama and Pormpuraaw in the Gulf.
As part of a $20 million federal government commitment in February, around 20 communities are set to receive the service by the end of the year.
"We know that remote First Nations communities remain some of Australia's most digitally isolated. That's why our free community Wi-Fi program will support these communities to get online in a safe way, guided by the priorities of the local community," Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said.
"I am pleased 13 communities are already working collaboratively with NBN Co to co-design these services. I look forward to more communities joining the program over the coming months to ensure remote communities can access the same services enjoyed by Australians in our major cities".
The rollout forms part of the federal government's plans to narrow the digital gap.
The 2024-25 Federal Budget included funding to increase the number of communities set to benefit, establish a First Nations Digital Support Hub and a network of digital mentors to develop digital capability and support safe use, and improve the national collection of data on First Nations digital inclusion.
These measures deliver on recommendations from the First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group that was established to provide advice to the government on achieving target 17 of Closing the Gap - equal levels of digital inclusion for First Nations people by 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.