North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Big lessons for producers from marine science hub visit

June 23 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe O'Neill, left, with Laureen and Glen Duncombe. Picture: NQ Dry Tropics
Zoe O'Neill, left, with Laureen and Glen Duncombe. Picture: NQ Dry Tropics

A visit to the Australian Institute of Marine Science has given a group of Burdekin cattle producers an opportunity to learn more about the science behind water quality research.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.